Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Azul from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.28.

NYSE AZUL opened at $12.41 on Monday. Azul has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $29.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.59.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.49) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 109.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Azul will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Azul by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Azul by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Azul by 101.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Azul during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Azul by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. 1.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Azul Company Profile

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

