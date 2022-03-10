B. Riley Financial, Inc. Purchases 44,147 Shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Stock

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 44,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.22 per share, for a total transaction of $362,888.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get B. Riley Financial alerts:

On Monday, March 7th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 19,856 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.25 per share, for a total transaction of $163,812.00.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 22,471 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.09 per share, for a total transaction of $181,790.39.

On Monday, February 28th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 200 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,560.00.

On Thursday, February 24th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 2,048 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $16,384.00.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 77,517 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.25 per share, with a total value of $639,515.25.

On Friday, February 18th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 47,421 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.26 per share, with a total value of $391,697.46.

On Monday, February 14th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 207,917 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.34 per share, with a total value of $1,734,027.78.

On Friday, February 11th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 752,021 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.24 per share, with a total value of $6,196,653.04.

NASDAQ:RILY opened at $62.84 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.18. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.79 and a 12 month high of $91.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 26.39%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in B. Riley Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in B. Riley Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in B. Riley Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. 59.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About B. Riley Financial (Get Rating)

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack, Brands, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.