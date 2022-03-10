B. Riley Reiterates Buy Rating for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW)

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at B. Riley in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises’ Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BW. StockNews.com cut Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

Get Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises alerts:

Shares of NYSE BW traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.79. The company had a trading volume of 3,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,848. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a one year low of $5.81 and a one year high of $10.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.59, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.65. The company has a market cap of $671.97 million, a PE ratio of 37.10 and a beta of 2.64.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.20. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 48.40% and a net margin of 4.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BW. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 331.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 35,168 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 572.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 45,728 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 3.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,765,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,793,000 after purchasing an additional 100,944 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 236.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 561,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,425,000 after acquiring an additional 394,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,770,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (Get Rating)

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports a circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.