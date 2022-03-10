Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a net margin of 4.26% and a negative return on equity of 48.40%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,848. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $5.81 and a fifty-two week high of $10.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.65. The company has a market capitalization of $702.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.10 and a beta of 2.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 331.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 35,168 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 33,068.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 5,291 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth $380,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 17,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 6,091 shares during the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BW shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.80.

About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports a circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

