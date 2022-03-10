Badger Infrastructure Solutions (OTCMKTS:BADFF) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $23.68

Shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BADFF – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.68 and traded as low as $19.10. Badger Infrastructure Solutions shares last traded at $20.22, with a volume of 3,402 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. upgraded shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.10.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.61 and its 200-day moving average is $25.68.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of soil excavation servces. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, U.S., and Corporate. The Canada and U.S. segments offer non-destructive excavating services. The Corporate segment includes share-based plans, and finance costs from the firm’s credit facilities.

