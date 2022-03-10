Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon (LON:BGS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $154.60

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC (LON:BGS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 154.60 ($2.03) and last traded at GBX 156.40 ($2.05), with a volume of 819678 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 160 ($2.10).

The stock has a market cap of £513.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32, a current ratio of 8.05 and a quick ratio of 8.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 182.11.

In other Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon news, insider Kevin Troup purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.40) per share, with a total value of £9,150 ($11,988.99).

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

