Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) had its target price increased by research analysts at Susquehanna from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 5.58% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BLDP. Citigroup assumed coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. KeyCorp started coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Ballard Power Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $23.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.41.
NASDAQ:BLDP opened at $11.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.61 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 20.12, a current ratio of 20.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ballard Power Systems has a 12-month low of $8.31 and a 12-month high of $27.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.59.
About Ballard Power Systems (Get Rating)
Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ballard Power Systems (BLDP)
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
- Campbells Soup Company High-Yield Goes On Sale
- 3 Iconic Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold
- 3 Low-Risk Large Caps for a Risky Environment
- Ruth’s Hospitality Group Stock is Sizzling
Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.