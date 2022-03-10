Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) had its target price increased by research analysts at Susquehanna from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 5.58% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BLDP. Citigroup assumed coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. KeyCorp started coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Ballard Power Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $23.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.41.

NASDAQ:BLDP opened at $11.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.61 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 20.12, a current ratio of 20.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ballard Power Systems has a 12-month low of $8.31 and a 12-month high of $27.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.59.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 10,023.3% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. 34.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

