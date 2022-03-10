Ballast Inc. Lowers Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Ballast Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,371 shares during the period. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 35,200,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,488 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,125,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,661,000 after acquiring an additional 565,784 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 54.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,412,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,399,000 after buying an additional 2,607,752 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,068,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,740,000 after buying an additional 78,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,057,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,923,000 after buying an additional 180,367 shares in the last quarter.

SPDW opened at $32.41 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $31.28 and a 52-week high of $38.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.31.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

