Balyasny Asset Management LLC Invests $113,000 in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 22,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in BRF by 18.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,937 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of BRF by 3,099.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 8,802 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BRF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BRF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BRF during the third quarter worth about $84,000.

Shares of NYSE:BRFS opened at $3.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.09. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 36.67 and a beta of 1.62. Brf S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $2.83 and a fifty-two week high of $6.07.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered BRF from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.38.

BRF SA engages in the production and distribution of fresh and frozen protein foods. Its processed products include marinated and frozen chicken, rooster and turkey meats, specialty meats, frozen processed meats, frozen prepared entrees, portioned products, and sliced products. The firm also offers margarine, butter, cream cheese, sweet specialties, sandwiches, plant-based products, and animal feed.

