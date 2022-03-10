Balyasny Asset Management LLC Invests $152,000 in Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RKLY)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RKLY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 20,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Rockley Photonics during the third quarter worth $181,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockley Photonics in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,374,000. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockley Photonics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockley Photonics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Rockley Photonics during the third quarter worth about $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RKLY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rockley Photonics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Rockley Photonics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Rockley Photonics from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Rockley Photonics from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rockley Photonics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.60.

Shares of Rockley Photonics stock opened at $4.73 on Thursday. Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $16.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.88. The company has a market cap of $601.75 million, a P/E ratio of -8.76 and a beta of -0.22.

Rockley Photonics Ltd. is a supplier of integrated silicon photonic chips and modules across multiple markets. Rockley Photonics Ltd., formerly known as SC Health Corp., is based in PASADENA, Calif.

