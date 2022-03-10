Balyasny Asset Management LLC Invests $285,000 in Blend Labs Inc (NYSE:BLND)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Blend Labs Inc (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 21,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Formation8 GP LLC purchased a new stake in Blend Labs in the 3rd quarter worth $218,652,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new position in Blend Labs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,085,000. General Atlantic L.P. purchased a new stake in Blend Labs during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $154,130,000. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blend Labs during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $146,919,000. Finally, Greylock 15 GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blend Labs during the third quarter valued at approximately $135,261,000. 54.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BLND opened at $7.77 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.17. Blend Labs Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.45 and a fifty-two week high of $21.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 10.40 and a current ratio of 10.40.

BLND has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $11.75 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Blend Labs from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Blend Labs from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Blend Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Blend Labs from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.42.

In other Blend Labs news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 3,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total transaction of $34,917.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,510 shares of company stock valued at $71,460.

Blend Labs Inc designs and develops software. The Company offers a platform which focuses on mortgage lending, as well as provides an application experience for home buying process for both buyers and lenders. Blend Labs Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

