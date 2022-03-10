Balyasny Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) by 92.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,236 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 51,638 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AAON were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of AAON in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,481,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of AAON by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of AAON by 262.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,477 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 16,275 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of AAON by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,198 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AAON by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 217,309 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,601,000 after buying an additional 102,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

AAON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on AAON from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. TheStreet lowered AAON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

NASDAQ:AAON opened at $55.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. AAON, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.55 and a 12-month high of $83.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.98 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.46.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.10). AAON had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $136.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that AAON, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul K. Lackey, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of AAON stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.71, for a total transaction of $80,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.61% of the company’s stock.

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

