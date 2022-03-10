Balyasny Asset Management LLC Makes New $217,000 Investment in I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in I-Mab by 203.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,433,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,937,000 after acquiring an additional 961,765 shares during the last quarter. Zeal Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of I-Mab by 72.2% during the third quarter. Zeal Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,701,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,009,000 after purchasing an additional 713,414 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of I-Mab by 2,415.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 442,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,133,000 after purchasing an additional 424,738 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in I-Mab during the 3rd quarter worth $24,911,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in I-Mab during the 3rd quarter worth $22,472,000. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on I-Mab in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.66.
I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.
