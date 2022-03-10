Balyasny Asset Management LLC Makes New $66,000 Investment in Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 18,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Metromile by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 138,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 20,256 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Metromile during the 3rd quarter valued at $378,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Metromile during the 3rd quarter valued at $433,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Metromile by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,386,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,021,000 after acquiring an additional 76,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Metromile by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 395,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 145,539 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Metromile alerts:

Shares of MILE opened at $1.12 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.56. Metromile, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $15.22.

MILE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Metromile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Metromile from $3.27 to $2.05 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Metromile Profile (Get Rating)

Metromile, Inc provides pay-per-mile car insurance services in the United States and internationally. The company also licenses artificial intelligence claims platform to automate claims, reduce losses associated with fraud, and unlock the productivity of insurance carriers' employees. In addition, it offers The Pulse, a device that plugs into the diagnostic port of its customer's car and transmits data over wireless cellular networks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MILE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Metromile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metromile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.