Balyasny Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KRNT. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the 3rd quarter worth about $227,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the 3rd quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at $270,000. 92.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

NASDAQ:KRNT opened at $82.92 on Thursday. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a one year low of $76.82 and a one year high of $181.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 251.28 and a beta of 1.90.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.11). Kornit Digital had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $95.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KRNT. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Craig Hallum raised Kornit Digital to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Kornit Digital from $150.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.20.

Kornit Digital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.