Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Shares Gap Up to $2.80

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.80, but opened at $2.99. Banco Santander shares last traded at $2.97, with a volume of 180,983 shares.

SAN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Banco Santander from €4.35 ($4.73) to €4.40 ($4.78) in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered Banco Santander from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a €3.30 ($3.59) price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.54.

The company has a market cap of $55.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.55.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAN. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Banco Santander by 123.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 7,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Banco Santander in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Banco Santander during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.29% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

