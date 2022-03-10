Bank of America Upgrades Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) to Neutral

Bank of America upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $223.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ADP. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $241.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $226.14.

ADP stock opened at $209.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $88.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing has a 52 week low of $180.21 and a 52 week high of $248.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $214.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.40%.

In related news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.93, for a total transaction of $68,079.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.87, for a total transaction of $12,011,626.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,415 shares of company stock valued at $13,407,358 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth $29,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 78.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

