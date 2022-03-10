Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,698,834 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,325 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $46,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 3rd quarter worth $135,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 3rd quarter worth $98,000.

Shares of DB opened at $10.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.04. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $9.46 and a 12-month high of $16.70.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 4.33%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

DB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.20 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €12.20 ($13.26) target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €13.00 ($14.13) to €14.00 ($15.22) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.74.

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

