Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 38,095 Shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,619,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,095 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Lexington Realty Trust were worth $46,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Lexington Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of NYSE LXP opened at $15.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.57. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Lexington Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $10.77 and a 12-month high of $15.94.

Lexington Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

