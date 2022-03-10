Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 9,630 Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,224,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,630 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in PTC Therapeutics were worth $45,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 0.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,766,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $326,214,000 after purchasing an additional 35,435 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 2.0% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,575,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,035,000 after acquiring an additional 71,273 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 25.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,571,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,473,000 after acquiring an additional 315,825 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 0.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,278,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,577,000 after acquiring an additional 11,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $27,908,000.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PTCT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.44.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total transaction of $28,774.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 17,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $807,613.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,039 shares of company stock worth $1,652,174. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PTCT opened at $35.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 679.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 0.92. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.44 and a 12 month high of $60.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.36 and its 200 day moving average is $39.33.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.79) by ($0.24). PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 351.90% and a negative net margin of 97.27%. The firm had revenue of $165.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.08) earnings per share. PTC Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

