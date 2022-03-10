Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Position in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,242,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,886 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $45,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 108.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVB Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of CVB Financial by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of CVB Financial by 171.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 5,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVB Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. 71.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVB Financial stock opened at $23.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.21. CVB Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $18.72 and a 12 month high of $25.00.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 45.41%. The business had revenue of $114.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. CVB Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is 45.86%.

In related news, CAO Francene Lapoint sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $116,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

