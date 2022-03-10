Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $46.15 Million Stock Position in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,619,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 38,095 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.28% of Lexington Realty Trust worth $46,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LXP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 84.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 287,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,603,000 after buying an additional 131,277 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 42.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,506,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,008,000 after acquiring an additional 449,672 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 453.9% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 135,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 111,070 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Lexington Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $530,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 84.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 970,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,597,000 after acquiring an additional 444,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

LXP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Lexington Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Lexington Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of Lexington Realty Trust stock opened at $15.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.57. Lexington Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $10.77 and a 52-week high of $15.94.

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

