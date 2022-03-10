Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $48.46 Million Position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,922 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,199 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.42% of Group 1 Automotive worth $48,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 12.0% in the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the third quarter valued at about $176,000. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. 96.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Frank Grese sold 4,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.97, for a total value of $805,420.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael David Jones sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.20, for a total value of $720,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GPI opened at $188.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.08. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.00 and a 52-week high of $212.23.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $9.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.05 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 36.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.79%.

Several brokerages recently commented on GPI. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.60.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

