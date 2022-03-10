Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,698,834 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,325 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $46,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 36,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,555 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,590 shares of the bank’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,023 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares during the period.

DB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €12.20 ($13.26) price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.74.

Shares of DB opened at $10.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.04. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $9.46 and a 12-month high of $16.70.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 4.33%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

