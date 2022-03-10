Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 10,920 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 336,947 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 10,920 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $50,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 375.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 33,316 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,967,000 after purchasing an additional 26,308 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,101 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 6,473 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,370 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 3rd quarter worth $3,189,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,833 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amedisys stock opened at $155.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $145.47. Amedisys, Inc. has a one year low of $122.12 and a one year high of $292.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. The company had revenue of $559.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.18 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 9.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Amedisys from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Amedisys from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Amedisys from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Amedisys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on Amedisys from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.33.

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

