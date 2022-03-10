Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stake in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 413,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $49,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the third quarter valued at about $1,174,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 1.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 103,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 137.0% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 16,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 9,740 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 103.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 9,370 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 255.2% in the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 75,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,043,000 after purchasing an additional 54,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

CPK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.60.

In related news, Director Thomas P. Hill, Jr. sold 988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.07, for a total transaction of $133,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CPK opened at $138.32 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.12. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24 and a beta of 0.53. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 52-week low of $112.70 and a 52-week high of $146.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.59%.

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

