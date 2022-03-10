Barclays Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Standard Chartered (LON:STAN)

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Standard Chartered (LON:STAN – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 610 ($7.99) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Standard Chartered from GBX 570 ($7.47) to GBX 600 ($7.86) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 640 ($8.39) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 609.86 ($7.99).

LON STAN opened at GBX 480.20 ($6.29) on Wednesday. Standard Chartered has a 12 month low of GBX 406.20 ($5.32) and a 12 month high of GBX 590 ($7.73). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 520.75 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 473.70. The company has a market cap of £14.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.91.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from Standard Chartered’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Standard Chartered’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.27%.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

