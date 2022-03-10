Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Assura (LON:AGR)

Assura (LON:AGR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 87 ($1.14) target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Liberum Capital cut their target price on Assura from GBX 77 ($1.01) to GBX 70 ($0.92) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.11) target price on shares of Assura in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.11) price objective on shares of Assura in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 87 ($1.14) target price on shares of Assura in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Assura in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 83 ($1.09).

Shares of AGR stock opened at GBX 66.70 ($0.87) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 65.09 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 70.17. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.83. The firm has a market cap of £1.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34. Assura has a 12 month low of GBX 59.28 ($0.78) and a 12 month high of GBX 80.60 ($1.06).

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

