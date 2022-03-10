Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.58 EPS

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.58), Fidelity Earnings reports. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative return on equity of 28.40% and a negative net margin of 6.90%.

Shares of BNED stock opened at $4.01 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.86 and a 200-day moving average of $8.14. Barnes & Noble Education has a 52-week low of $3.63 and a 52-week high of $12.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Barnes & Noble Education from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

In other news, Director Zachary Levenick bought 15,000 shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.76 per share, for a total transaction of $101,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Michael Connolly Miller sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 67,600 shares of company stock valued at $463,375 over the last ninety days. 3.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 77,102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 4,862 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 28,420 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 145.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 21,992 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Barnes & Noble Education in the 4th quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 25.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 6,295 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

Barnes and Noble Education, Inc engages in the management and operation of bookstore chains in universities. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions (DSS). The Retail segment operates physical and virtual campus bookstores. The Wholesale segment sells hardware and software that provides inventory management and point-of-sale solutions to college bookstores.

