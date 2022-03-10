Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) Major Shareholder Joseph Eugene Magaro Sells 80,000 Shares

Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN – Get Rating) major shareholder Joseph Eugene Magaro sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total transaction of $408,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
NYSEAMERICAN BRN opened at $3.63 on Thursday. Barnwell Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $6.38. The firm has a market cap of $34.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.60.
Barnwell Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The energy company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a net margin of 34.52% and a return on equity of 244.31%. The company had revenue of $4.61 million for the quarter.
About Barnwell Industries (Get Rating)
Barnwell Industries, Inc engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, land investment, and contract drilling services. It operates through the following segments: Oil & Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The Oil & Natural Gas segment engages in the exploration, development, production and sale of oil and natural gas in Canada.
