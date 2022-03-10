Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) Major Shareholder Joseph Eugene Magaro Sells 80,000 Shares

Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN – Get Rating) major shareholder Joseph Eugene Magaro sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total transaction of $408,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NYSEAMERICAN BRN opened at $3.63 on Thursday. Barnwell Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $6.38. The firm has a market cap of $34.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.60.

Barnwell Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The energy company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a net margin of 34.52% and a return on equity of 244.31%. The company had revenue of $4.61 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Barnwell Industries by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 723,544 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after buying an additional 297,900 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Barnwell Industries by 598.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,857 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 84,712 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Barnwell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $164,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Barnwell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Barnwell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

About Barnwell Industries

Barnwell Industries, Inc engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, land investment, and contract drilling services. It operates through the following segments: Oil & Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The Oil & Natural Gas segment engages in the exploration, development, production and sale of oil and natural gas in Canada.

