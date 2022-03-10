Basanite (OTCMKTS:BASA) Trading 21.6% Higher

Basanite Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA – Get Rating) was up 21.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. Approximately 914,636 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 163% from the average daily volume of 347,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.25.

About Basanite (OTCMKTS:BASA)

Basanite, Inc engages in the manufacturing of concrete-reinforcing products made from basalt fiber reinforced polymers. It focuses on its BasaFlex product. The company was founded on May 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Pompano Beach, FL.

