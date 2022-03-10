Basanite (OTCMKTS:BASA) Trading 21.6% Higher

Basanite Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA – Get Rating) was up 21.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. Approximately 914,636 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 163% from the average daily volume of 347,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.25.
About Basanite (OTCMKTS:BASA)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Basanite (BASA)
- REV Group Grinds Its Gears On Supply Chain Headwinds
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
Receive News & Ratings for Basanite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basanite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.