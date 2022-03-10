Bassil I. Dahiyat Sells 2,929 Shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Stock

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 2,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $87,577.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of XNCR stock opened at $28.88 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.03 and a 200-day moving average of $35.63. Xencor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.92 and a 12-month high of $47.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 0.84.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.74. Xencor had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $154.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 268.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Xencor, Inc. will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on XNCR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Xencor in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Xencor in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Xencor from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.88.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Xencor by 2.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,863,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $202,246,000 after acquiring an additional 164,248 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Xencor in the third quarter valued at $567,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xencor in the second quarter valued at $209,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Xencor by 39.3% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Xencor by 7.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 576,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,814,000 after acquiring an additional 40,355 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

