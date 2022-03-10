Bavarian Nordic A/S Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.10) Per Share (OTCMKTS:BVNRY)

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Bavarian Nordic A/S in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bavarian Nordic A/S’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BVNRY. Cowen lowered Bavarian Nordic A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bavarian Nordic A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Bavarian Nordic A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS BVNRY opened at $9.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.88 and a beta of 1.42. Bavarian Nordic A/S has a one year low of $8.57 and a one year high of $19.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.24.

Bavarian Nordic A/S focuses on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines for infectious diseases. It specializes in cancer immunotherapy which includes cancer pipeline, which focuses on therapeutic vaccines for breast, lung, ovarian and prostate cancer.

