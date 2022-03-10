Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Receives $40.75 Average PT from Analysts

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.33.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Beam Global in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beam Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEEM. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Beam Global by 4,755.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 271,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,418,000 after purchasing an additional 266,331 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Beam Global by 16.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,563,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,803,000 after acquiring an additional 215,739 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Beam Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,396,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Beam Global by 35.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 406,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,560,000 after acquiring an additional 105,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Beam Global by 150.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 133,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,133,000 after acquiring an additional 80,530 shares during the last quarter. 39.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BEEM opened at $16.99 on Monday. Beam Global has a 12-month low of $10.19 and a 12-month high of $50.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.06 million, a PE ratio of -19.99 and a beta of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.11.

About Beam Global

Beam Global engages in the invention, design, engineering, manufacture, and sale of solar powered products. It offers solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, out of home advertising platforms, and energy security and disaster preparedness.

