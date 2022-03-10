Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Analyst Upgrade

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday after Zacks Investment Research upgraded the stock from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research now has a $24.00 price target on the stock. Approximately 188,715 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 4,083,464 shares.The stock last traded at $21.64 and had previously closed at $21.71.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond have outpaced the industry in a year. The company is progressing well with the transformation plan, including store fleet optimization efforts and store remodeling programs. Its newly launched Owned Brands and enhanced digital capabilities also bode well. It also continues to gain from its enhanced omnichannel capabilities. The company is on track with enabling cross-banner browsing across Bed Bath & Beyond, buybuy BABY, and Harmon brands. However, the company’s dismal earnings trend continued in third-quarter fiscal 2021, where in it reported third straight quarter of earnings miss. Sales also lagged estimates. Results were affected by weak comps, lack of availability of products and supply-chain woes. The company was unable to fulfill orders due to supply-chain issues. Management cut the fiscal 2021 view.”

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BBBY. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.62.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, EVP Joseph G. Hartsig purchased 5,000 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.78 per share, for a total transaction of $68,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Gustavo Arnal purchased 15,000 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.81 per share, with a total value of $207,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 33,862 shares of company stock valued at $475,490 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter worth about $2,902,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter worth approximately $353,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter worth approximately $367,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 61,464 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,155,000.

The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The retailer reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.27). Bed Bath & Beyond had a positive return on equity of 3.22% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

