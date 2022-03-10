Bel Fuse Inc. (BELFA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on April 29th

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

Bel Fuse has a dividend payout ratio of 11.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NASDAQ BELFA opened at $19.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.08 million, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Bel Fuse has a 12 month low of $12.38 and a 12 month high of $22.00.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Bel Fuse from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Bel Fuse, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. It operates through the following segments: Cinch Connectivity Solutions, Power Solutions and Protection, Magnetic Solutions, and Corporate. The company was founded by Elliot Bernstein in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

