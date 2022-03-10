BELLUS Health (TSE:BLU) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.86

BELLUS Health Inc. (TSE:BLU – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$7.86 and traded as low as C$7.32. BELLUS Health shares last traded at C$7.76, with a volume of 65,431 shares traded.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a C$16.00 price objective on shares of BELLUS Health in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on BELLUS Health from C$11.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$15.00 target price on shares of BELLUS Health in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on BELLUS Health in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$18.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 14.76, a current ratio of 15.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$869.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.87.

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitization disorders. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, an oral small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus.

