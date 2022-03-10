Benchmark Trims Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Target Price to $16.00

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Benchmark from $27.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Benchmark’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 96.32% from the company’s current price.

RSI has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Craig Hallum lowered Rush Street Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rush Street Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.80.

RSI stock opened at $8.15 on Thursday. Rush Street Interactive has a 52-week low of $7.47 and a 52-week high of $21.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -16.30 and a beta of 2.23.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). Rush Street Interactive had a negative return on equity of 9.43% and a negative net margin of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $130.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Rush Street Interactive will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,480,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,425,000 after purchasing an additional 27,022 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $881,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 468.0% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 61,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 51,012 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

