Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) a €25.50 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €25.50 ($27.72) price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GLE. Royal Bank of Canada set a €40.00 ($43.48) price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €35.00 ($38.04) target price on Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €41.00 ($44.57) target price on Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a €34.00 ($36.96) target price on Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

EPA GLE opened at €23.50 ($25.54) on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €31.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of €29.21. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 12-month low of €41.88 ($45.52) and a 12-month high of €52.26 ($56.80).

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services, including deposits and loans, vehicles and asset management, corporate finance, insurance, payments, investment, and online brokerage and financial information services; Internet, mobile, telephone, and service platforms; and online banking to individual and professional customers, businesses, non-profit associations and local authorities under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands.

