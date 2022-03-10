Berenberg Bank Cuts Elementis (LON:ELM) Price Target to GBX 170

Elementis (LON:ELM – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 180 ($2.36) to GBX 170 ($2.23) in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of LON:ELM opened at GBX 111.70 ($1.46) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 132.96. Elementis has a 1-year low of GBX 96.50 ($1.26) and a 1-year high of GBX 165.78 ($2.17). The company has a market cap of £649.94 million and a PE ratio of 372.33.

In related news, insider Christine Soden acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 100 ($1.31) per share, for a total transaction of £10,000 ($13,102.73).

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, Chromium, and Energy. The Personal Care segment produces and sells rheological modifiers and compounded products for antiperspirants/deodorants, bath and soap, color cosmetics, and hair and skin care products.

