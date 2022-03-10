Berenberg Bank Upgrades Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) to “Buy”

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

NTOIY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group upgraded Neste Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Societe Generale upgraded Neste Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wolfe Research cut Neste Oyj from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Neste Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Neste Oyj has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Get Neste Oyj alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:NTOIY opened at $19.23 on Wednesday. Neste Oyj has a 1 year low of $16.76 and a 1 year high of $34.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.20 and its 200 day moving average is $25.78.

Neste Corp. engages in the production of petroleum products and supply of renewable diesel. It operates through the following segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, renewable solvents as well as raw material for bioplastics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Neste Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neste Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.