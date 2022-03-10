BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.45.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BCRX. Piper Sandler restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

In related news, CEO Jon P. Stonehouse sold 184,000 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $2,767,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $92,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $48,000. 57.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.79. 128,710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,474,583. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $9.23 and a 52-week high of $19.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.46 and a beta of 2.33.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

