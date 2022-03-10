Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to Hold

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $223.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $304.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 10.25% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BIIB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $324.00 to $276.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $335.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $390.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $375.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $350.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $289.79.

Shares of BIIB opened at $202.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $29.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.45. Biogen has a 1-year low of $200.36 and a 1-year high of $468.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Biogen will post 15.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 3.5% in the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 2.4% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 3.7% in the third quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 1,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Indie Asset Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. 82.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

