Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Biomerica’s earnings. Biomerica reported earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biomerica will report full-year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Biomerica.

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.65 million during the quarter. Biomerica had a negative net margin of 56.67% and a negative return on equity of 63.97%.

Shares of BMRA stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.88. 82,580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,384. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.23. Biomerica has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $7.38. The stock has a market cap of $49.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.08 and a beta of -0.66.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Biomerica in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Biomerica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Biomerica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Biomerica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Biomerica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

Biomerica, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products designed for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The firm focuses on gastrointestinal diseases, food intolerances, diabetes, and certain esoteric tests. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, United States, Asia, South America, Middle East, and Other.

