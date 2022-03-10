Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.79.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BIRDF shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$14.25 to C$13.75 in a research note on Thursday. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, upped their price objective on Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BIRDF traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $7.03. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194. Bird Construction has a 1-year low of $6.39 and a 1-year high of $8.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.50.

Bird Construction, Inc is an investment holding company with interest in construction services. The firm through its subsidiaries carries on business as a general contractor with offices in St. John’s, Wabush, Halifax, Saint John, Montreal, Toronto, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, and Vancouver. It focuses primarily on projects in the industrial, mining, commercial and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry.

