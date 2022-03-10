BitCore (BTX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.58 Million

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. In the last week, BitCore has traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitCore has a total market cap of $1.58 million and approximately $176,158.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitCore coin can now be bought for about $0.0872 or 0.00000223 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,119.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,593.89 or 0.06630704 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.35 or 0.00261632 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00014831 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.30 or 0.00734425 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00067627 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00007156 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $170.33 or 0.00435414 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $141.57 or 0.00361884 BTC.

BitCore Profile

BitCore (BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitCore is bitcore.cc . BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

BitCore Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

