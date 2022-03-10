BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $297.94 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) will announce sales of $297.94 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $306.62 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $292.90 million. BJ’s Restaurants posted sales of $223.31 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will report full-year sales of $1.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BJ’s Restaurants.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.80) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BJRI. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.17.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJRI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 435.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 569,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,684,000 after purchasing an additional 463,331 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 20.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,612,747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $67,348,000 after purchasing an additional 278,601 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,548,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 50.8% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 536,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,419,000 after purchasing an additional 180,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 826,238 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,547,000 after purchasing an additional 163,907 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BJRI opened at $26.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. BJ’s Restaurants has a 52 week low of $24.75 and a 52 week high of $63.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.78 and its 200 day moving average is $35.35. The company has a market cap of $627.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.76, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 2.09.

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

