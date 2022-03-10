bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Lowered to “Underweight” at Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Barclays currently has $4.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $13.00.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BLUE. SVB Leerink reissued a hold rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $26.00 to $14.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Friday, November 12th. dropped their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.07.

Shares of BLUE stock opened at $4.84 on Monday. bluebird bio has a 52 week low of $4.16 and a 52 week high of $35.59. The company has a market cap of $339.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.86.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.76) by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $1.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 76.58% and a negative net margin of 1,839.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($3.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that bluebird bio will post -5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Obenshain sold 3,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total transaction of $28,473.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jessica Whitten sold 2,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total transaction of $31,152.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,109 shares of company stock worth $98,006. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLUE. State Street Corp grew its position in bluebird bio by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,617,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,097,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147,374 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 126.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,204,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,996,000 after buying an additional 2,904,800 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the third quarter worth $15,336,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 513.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 694,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,942,000 after buying an additional 581,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in bluebird bio by 237.7% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 588,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after purchasing an additional 414,254 shares during the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

