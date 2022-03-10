Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) Short Interest Update

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 259,400 shares, a drop of 16.1% from the January 31st total of 309,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 553,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

In other Bluerock Residential Growth REIT news, insider James G. Babb III purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.66 per share, for a total transaction of $26,650.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 7.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DLD Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $3,299,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $644,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $3,544,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 189.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 868,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,933,000 after acquiring an additional 569,228 shares during the period. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $718,000. Institutional investors own 42.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BRG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. JMP Securities lowered shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from $14.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

NYSEAMERICAN BRG opened at $26.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 182.45, a quick ratio of 182.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $727.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 241.09, a P/E/G ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.00. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a 52-week low of $8.80 and a 52-week high of $27.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 590.91%.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in acquiring apartment properties. Its investment objective is to maximize long term stockholder value by investing in properties that shows substantial growth. The company was founded by Jordan B. Ruddy on July 25, 2008 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

