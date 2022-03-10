BMO Capital Markets Increases Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Price Target to C$5.00

Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Get Rating) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CR. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$4.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.25 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Raymond James set a C$6.00 price target on shares of Crew Energy and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$3.88.

TSE CR opened at C$3.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$569.13 million and a PE ratio of 3.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.99. Crew Energy has a 12-month low of C$0.88 and a 12-month high of C$4.16.

In other news, Director John Albert Brussa bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$3.03 per share, with a total value of C$75,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,551,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,700,417.79.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch/Monias, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

